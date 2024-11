Carrico Implement, Ellsworth, hosts a Ladies’ Night Holiday Sip & Shop from 4-8 p.m. It will be a night of wine, drinks, snacks and shopping. During the entire week of Dec. 2-7, the public is invited to stop by the store for a week of holiday shopping and fun. Savings will be available on John Deere toys, apparel, books, games, safes, tools, power washers, generators, air compressors and tool boxes.