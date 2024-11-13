The Central Kansas Beef Summit is from 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m. at the Ellsworth Recreation Center, 221 W. Douglas Ave., Ellsworth. Highlighting the summit is a presentation on managing cold stress in livestock and calving preparedness by Kansas State University Beef Extension Veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff. Breakout sessions will also be conducted to include topics such as fence law and leases, livestock risk protection insurance, managing woody encroachment and feed-testing techniques. There will also be a presentation by Kansas Agriculture Mediation Services. Cost to attend is $10. Late registration is $15 at the door. For more information or to register, call Clinton Laflin, livestock production agent, Midway Extension District, at (785) 483-3157 or email him at cllaflin@ ksu.edu