Citizens State Bank and Trust Co. Inc. in downtown Ellsworth conducts a Christmas Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited to come and enjoy refreshments and receive their free Christmas gift. From 3-4:30 p.m., all children are invited to bring their Christmas lists and visit with Santa Claus. They can also register for the bank’s giveaway of two bikes and a Razor scooter.