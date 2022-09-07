The Immaculate Conception Altar Society of Claflin hosts a Fall Luncheon and Fun Day. A roast beef dinner with all the trimmings will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Claflin. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children age 4-13. Children age 3 and under are free. After lunch, several fun activities will be available, including bingo, kids games, a bounce house, face painting and a raffle for cash and other prizes. Raffle tickets are available now through any Altar Society member and are $1 per ticket, or six tickets for $5. A book of 12 tickets is $10. Everyone is welcome.