Immaculate Conception Altar Society hosts a Fall Luncheon and Fun Day at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Claflin. From 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., a chicken fried steak dinner with all the trimmings will be served by Wheatland Cafe and Catering, Hudson. Cost of the meal is $15 for adults and $6 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and under are free. Kids’ games and cake wheel begin at 11:15 a.m. Bingo and a raffle will take place after the meal at 1 p.m. The public is invited.