POLITICAL TALK: U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., is expected to headline the annual Coffee and Kolaches at 8:30 a.m. at Grandma’s Soda Shop and then participate in the After-Harvest Czech Festival parade. Rep. Steven Johnson, who is seeking the office of state treasurer, also plans to attend. Note the location. It was incorrect in the July 22 edition of the I-R.