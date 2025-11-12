The Community Thanksgiving Buffet Dinner is served from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Ellsworth Senior Center. RSVP by 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 24, by calling the Ellsworth Presbyterian Church office at (785) 472-5557. Home delivery available in Kanopolis and Ellsworth. If you are dining at the senior center, you are invited to bring your favorite holiday dish to share if you like, such as a side dish or salad. If you would like to make a donation or help, please talk to your pastor.