Cowtown Days continues with a day full of activities for young and old alike. Events include the Cowtown Run, Ellsworth Strongman Competition, the “Ellsworth Strong” Parade, the Shooting of Sheriff Whitney, followed by a photo of current and former staff of the Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter. Other events include the Cowtown Variety Show, Ping Pong Ball Drop, Day Two of the El-Kan Western Riders Rodeo and Mutton Bustin,’ and the Paden’s Place Street Dance featuring Rice County Line. See the ad on Page A2 for more information.