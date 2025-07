Day one of the annual Wilson After Harvest Czech Festival begins at 2 p.m. with the Kansas Czech/Slovak Princess and Prince Pageant in the First Baptist Church gym. The annual meeting of the Kansas Czechs, Inc. is at 4 p.m. at the Wilson Senior Center. The Wilson Czech Dancers will perform from 6-7 p.m. in Wilson Winners 4-H Club Park, followed by an ice cream social at 7 p.m. in the park.