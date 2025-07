Day two of the annual Wilson After Harvest Czech Festival begins at 7:45 a.m. with the Purple Dragon 5K Run/Walk at Jellison Park. The day full of activities also includes the annual Legislative Coffee and Kolaches from 8-9 a.m. at the Midland Railroad Hotel Barn, followed by the Wilson Czech Fest Parade at 10 a.m. down Main Street (Ave. E). The Miss Kansas Czech/Slovak Queen Pageant is at 2 p.m. in the First Baptist Church gym