A spaghetti feed is served from 5-8 p.m. at the Dorrance American Legion building on Main Street in Dorrance for a free-will donaton. The feed is being served to help raise funds for improvements to the Dorrance City Park. These include a playscape for 2-6 year-olds, repairing existing equipment and much more. To go orders are available by calling (785) 666-4275.