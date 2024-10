A fundrasing brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ellsworth American Legion to help Brayden Halbgewachs complete his Eagle Scout project, which is to build a flag drop box at the old Ellsworth Cemetery and to place military markers at the graves of Civil War veterans in the old Ellsworth Cemetery (there are not any known Civil War veterans buried in the new Ellsworth Cemetery)