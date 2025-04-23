The Ellsworth Correctional Facility Right Track Foundation and the Spiritual Life Center present “Voiceless: A Romantic Fable in Two Acts” dinner theatre from 6-9 p.m. at the prison. Doors open at 5 p.m. A hamburger steak dinner with dessert and drinks will be served before the show. Tickets for front row tables are $30 per person. All other tickets are $25 per person. All seats have great views. Children must be 10 years of age or older and be accompanied by a legal parent or guardian. RSVP by contacting the ECF Chaplaincy at (785) 472-6212 or by emailing cathy. pflughoeft@ks.gov. All proceeds go to the Right Track Foundation