The Ellsworth County Medical Center Auxiliary honors Dr. Dennis Kepka during its annual fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, Ellsworth. Tickets are $55 each and include wine tasting, a commemorative wine glass, music, food and access to Lady A’s Bakery and Coffee Shop. Tickets can be purchased by scanning the QR code in the ad in this week’s Independent-Reporter or by calling (785) 810-1174. Funds raised will support the addition of new health care equipment at ECMC.