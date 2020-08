RODEO: The El-Kan Western Riders

CPRA Rodeo begins today and continues Saturday

night at the El-Kan Rodeo Arena. Mutton busting

begins at 7 p.m. with the rodeo beginning at 8

p.m. Concessions and beer garden available.

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 ages 12 and under. See ad

on Page A10.