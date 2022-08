Cowtown Days continues at 6:30 p.m. at the El-Kan Western Riders Rodeo Arena south of Ellsworth with registration for the El-Kan Western Riders Rodeo mutton bustin,’ with the event itself starting at 7 p.m. The El-Kan Western Riders Rodeo itself follows at 8 p.m. Back at Ellsworth’s Cowtown Plaza, from 10 p.m. to midnight, country artist Savanna Chestnut will perform and the Beer Garden will be available.