The Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 hosts its fifth annual Legionfest on the grounds of the Ellsworth American Legion. Gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday’s activities include an FCCLA breakfast served from 7-10 a.m., vendors from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., kids’ activities all day, food trucks from 11 a.m. until finished, Throwing Thunder Cornhole Tournament with 11:30 a.m. registration, musician Nickolas Taylor from noon-1 p.m., Star Wars cosplayers from 2-4 p.m. and a kids’ pedal tractor pull at 4 p.m. with registration at 3:30 p.m