The Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 fifth annual Legionfest continues with a car show with registration from 8-11 a.m. and judging at 3 p.m., vendors from 11 am.-3 p.m., Maupin BBQ serving from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or until sold out, and the Fed-up Band performing from 1-2 p.m. All events take place on the grounds of the Ellsworth American Legion