The Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 hosts the Fall Into Ellsworth Car Show and Poker Run at the post home in Ellsworth. Car Show registration is from 8-11 a.m. with the poker run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lunch will consist of hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, desserts and a drink. There will also be a raffle, a 50-50 drawing, Touch-A-Truck and child seat checks. Information: Call Edie at (785)-472-3157.