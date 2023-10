Activities related to the sesquicentennial commemoration of Ellsworth’s Cattle Trail begin at 11 a.m. at Ellsworth City Hall with performances by the Tallgrass Express String Band and other cowboy performers, poets, historic presentations, re-enactments and art. At 5 p.m., a chuckwagon supper will be served followed at 7 p.m. by a Cowboy Ball featuring the Jonathan Dahlke String Band. These events are open to the public.