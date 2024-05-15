The Ellsworth High School Alumni Banquet takes place at the Ellsworth American Legion building. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. for social hour, with the banquet at 6 p.m. The catered meal is by Maupin BBQ. A small cash bar will also be available. Following the meal, doors will open to the public until 10 p.m. for a $5 charge which will be collected at the door. Those who purchased tickets from the Legion in advance may pick them up at the Legion the day of the event starting at 2:30 p.m