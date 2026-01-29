The Ellsworth County Historical Society conducts its annual meeting at 2 p.m. at the Ellsworth Senior Center. A short business meeting will be conducted, followed by the announcement of the Historian of the Year. In addition, a discussion will be had regarding the 1911 Showman family ax murders which took place on the outskirts of Ellsworth, including their possible solution. The meeting will conclude with a program entitled “What We Know Now That Wasn’t Known Then.” Public invited.