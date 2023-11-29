Grow Ellsworth County hosts a Hometown Holiday today in Ellsworth, with various Christmasthemed activities taking place the entire day. Breakfast with Santa is at 9:30 a.m. at the Ellsworth Fire Department. Santa’s Sleigh (fire truck) will arrive at 10:45 a.m. on Douglas Avenue. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., come and visit with Santa and Buddy at the Ellsworth Area Arts Gallery, along with pictures with Santa and Buddy, a winter wonderland and free ornament decorating for children. At 2:15 p.m., a free showing of “The Polar Express” will take place at J.H. Robbins Memorial Library followed by a Christmas showcase recital with tumble, dance and cheer, also at the library. At 5 p.m., photos with the Grinch will be taken at the Ellsworth County Historical Society along with a cookie parade and gift wrapping for local purchases. At 6 p.m. will be the lighting of the Christmas tree and community caroling at Ellsworth City Hall. For more information go to www.growellsworthcounty. com