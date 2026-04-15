The City of Ellsworth’s Spring Cleaning Week begins today and runs through May 2 at the Ellsworth City shop yard. Weekdays 1-7 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m.-1 p.m. This service is for City of Ellsworth residential customers only. To access this service, residents must present their utility bill beforehand. A disposal fee of $5 per tire must be paid at the city clerk’s office prior to disposal of tires. The Ellsworth City shop yard will not accept any tires without a valid payment receipt. Also accepted: washers, dryers, scrap metal, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners (freon drain certificate required), paint cans (lids removed and interiors dried) and light truck or car tires/tubes without rims. Not accepted: tractor or semi tires, paint, household cleaners, items without drain certificate, household trash and yard debris. Information: Ellsworth City Clerk (785) 472-5566.