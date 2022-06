The public is invited to a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating the new location of the Ellsworth Farm Bureau Financial Services at 105 W. North Main Street. The ribbon cutting is at 10:30 a.m. followed by an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be door prizes and a drawing for a 22” Blackstone