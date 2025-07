: Day 1 of Fort Harker Days begins at 5 p.m. with a sand volleyball tournament in Kanopolis City Park, followed by registration at 6:30 p.m. at the basketball court for a washer board tournament, with play starting at 7 p.m. A free dance from 8 p.m.-midnight by KZNC DJs is from 8 p.m.-midnight in the park.