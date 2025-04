: The Ellsworth County Historical Society hosts a Fort Harker Living History Reenactment from 8 a.m.-9 p.m at the Fort Harker Commanding Officer’s Quarters, Kanopolis. The public is invited. Hear of life on a fort during the Indian wars and visit with soldiers of that time period. From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., tour the fort’s buildings. At 8 p.m., hear stories around the campfire