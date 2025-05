The Ellsworth County Historical Society hosts a Fort Harker living history reenactment from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. at the Fort Harker Commanding Officer’s Quarters, Kanopolis. From 8 a.m.-5 p.m. come for stories from the Indian wars period. From 6-8:30 p.m., the public is invited to attend a dance with music by the band Black Wolf at the Kanopolis Community Center. Wear a period costume to the dance if you choose.