Ryan Peschka and Mark Cunningham aim high once again by walking 101 holes of golf beginning with a 6 a.m. tee off at the Ellsworth Golf Course to help raise funds for the Frances Claussen Charitable Foundation. At 6 p.m., an outdoor cookout for a freewill donation will be served at the golf course, with live music on the patio at the Live and Local Nashville Nights event, featuring Colby Richard, Elyse Haxton, Kevin Shoemaker and Bernie Schulte, with special guest Mila Mog. Free entry, lawn chairs welcome. All proceeds will benefit the Frances Claussen Charitable Foundation, a tax-deductible 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families in need in Ellsworth County and surrounding communities. Information: (785) 658-7094