The Ellsworth Community Blood Drive is from noon to 6 p.m. at the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Taking blood donations by appointment only. No walk-ins. All donors must wear a mask. Masks will be provided for those who don’t have them.Temperatures will be taken before donors can give blood. There will be no canteen. Only snacks and water from the Red Cross. Reservations: (800) RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org. Questions: (785) 531-0873.