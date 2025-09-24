The Santa Fe Depot and the Booster Club in Holyrood host a matinee showing of the film “Sod and Stubble” at 2 p.m. at the Holyrood American Legion. The film is based on the book of the same name and tells the story of a homesteading family south of Osborne. Before the film, Holyrood resident Arlen Schultz will show some 8mm video of various topics of interest to the area, including the dedication of the Ellsworth County Courthouse and a football game between Holyrood and Lorraine.