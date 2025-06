The blessing and grand opening of the Jesus Trail takes place at 2 p.m. by Father Stanly Basil at 1299 K-14 Hwy., Ellsworth. The day starts with a potluck at 1 p.m. Explore the Jesus Trail, play games, have fun and relax. The trail is located 2 miles east of the K-156/K-14 highway junction, the second driveway on the left side. It’s in a pasture, so wear comfortable shoes and bring lawn chairs.