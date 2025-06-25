The Geneseo City Museum invites the public to celebrate Kansas UFO Day in Dimension G starting at 9 a.m. with the opening of the museum. UFO and paranormal speakers and musical events take place from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Please bring your lawn chairs. A martian and market popup marking by Simply OP will be available from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with a bounce house and waterside open from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. There is also a parade at 5 p.m. and a street dance featuring Rice County Line from 6-9 p.m. The American Legion Beer Garden will be open all day. For more information: Jim Gray, (785) 531-2058. Please leave a message.