A new art exhibit by artist Kevin Lundy, Wilson, “Still Painting,” is currently on display through July 31 in the William J. Reals Gallery of Art at the KU School of Medicine, Wichita. The public entrance is the patient entrance on the east side of the building, 1001 N. Minneapolis. Parking is available in the visitor parking lot or on Minneapolis Street. The William J. Reals Gallery of Art is free and open to the public. Regular business hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.