The Eighth Annual Ellsworth Kiwanis Club Bowling Tournament is today at Coach and Four Bowling Lanes, Ellsworth. Check-in is at 5 p.m. and bowling begins at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $180 per 6-member team, limit of eight teams, first come, first served. Guests are welcome for $20. Includes pizza and a soft drink.The theme of the tournament is Second Hand Glam. Bowlers are encouraged to wear budget-friendly items purchased at second hand stores. To register, call Cindy Bender (785) 472-4936; Michele Waugh (785) 672-0171; or Jim Kirkbride (316) 323-8306.