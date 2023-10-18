MaiCo Industries, Ellsworth, hosts the Ninth Annual Throw For the Soul Disc Golf Tournament today at the Ellsworth Golf Course. Proceeds will be donated to the Ellsworth County Christmas Store to help less fortunate children at Christmas. Details and registration at www.discgolfscene/ tournaments/throw_4_the_soul_2023/register or you can register the day of the event. Sign-in/check-in is at 8 a.m. with a players meeting at 9 a.m. Tee-off is at 9:30 a.m. Lunch included with registration fee provided by the Ellsworth Golf Course. Information: Dave Cox, (785) 826-5913.