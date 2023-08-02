The Downtown Dash 5K run and 2-mile walk start at 6:30 a.m., followed by the Grocery Dash at Gene’s Heartland Foods. Over 20 vendors will be available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on the street in front of Raised Rustic. From 9-11 a.m. it’s Coffee and Cars at Hattie Jo’s Coffee House. Sidewalk sales at participating downtown businesses and the 40-year anniversary celebration of Robson’s Card and Gift start at 9 a.m. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lemonade Day and the sidewalk chalk community mural take place. Blackstone Street Tacos and a beer garden will be at Preisker Park at 6 p.m