Ellsworth plans to observe the annual National Day of Prayer with three events. The first observance will be at 10:30 a.m. at The Pines followed by the second observance at noon on the front steps of the Ellsworth County Courthouse. The third event is planned, with a youth event from 3-5 p.m. at Preisker Park. The Ellsworth VFW will present the flag. Rusty Rierson, country and gospel music artist, will be present at all the events. Area youth and youth leaders are planning the events and leading the prayers. The public is invited to all events.