The North Central Regional Planning Commission in Beloit hosts a community development grant public meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Ellsworth Health and Rec Center in Ellsworth.The purpose of the meeting is to inform the residents about a grant opportunity that the City of Ellsworth is interested in pursuing. The North Central Regional Planning Commission will present the program, rules and regulations. Preapplications will also be available for interested homeowners/tenants at this meeting.