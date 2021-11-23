REASON FOR THE SEASON MUSICAL RECITAL: The
Reason for the Season Musical Recital is from 2-4 p.m.
at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ellsworth. All
Ellsworth County musicians, artists and performers are
invited to reserve a spot to perform their talents by
Wednesday, Dec. 1. Call the Immanuel Lutheran
Church office, (785) 472-4045 or Rebekah Tripp, (785)
531-0950. Help stock the Ellsworth County Food Bank
by bringing non-perishable food items to donate.
Everyone welcome.
Date:
Sunday, December 5, 2021 - 2:00pm