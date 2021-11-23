REASON FOR THE SEASON MUSICAL RECITAL: The

Reason for the Season Musical Recital is from 2-4 p.m.

at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ellsworth. All

Ellsworth County musicians, artists and performers are

invited to reserve a spot to perform their talents by

Wednesday, Dec. 1. Call the Immanuel Lutheran

Church office, (785) 472-4045 or Rebekah Tripp, (785)

531-0950. Help stock the Ellsworth County Food Bank

by bringing non-perishable food items to donate.

Everyone welcome.