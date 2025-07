Ellsworth’s Rhythm and Reels in Preisker Park begins with fun at the splash pad and two large bounce houses from 5-8 p.m., followed by hot dogs/hamburgers provided by the Ellsworth Volunteer Fire Department from 6-9 p.m. From 8:30-10:30 p.m., popcorn, snow cones and concessions will be available and at 9:30 p.m., the movie “Moana 2” will be shown.