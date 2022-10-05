The Smoky Hills Community Foundation kicks off its annual Match Month with a “Dueling Pianos” event at the Ellsworth American Legion. Social is at 6 p.m., with the event itself at 6:30 p.m. In addition to dueling pianos by Howl2GO, there will be a live auction, free drinks and a pasta bar. Donations to the Smoky Hills Community Foundation will be matched 200 percent. There is no cost to attend. However, you must RSVP by calling Amber Peschka (785) 531-9471 or Deneen Urbanek (785) 810-1232.