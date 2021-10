: St. Joseph’s Church of Dorrance hosts its annual Bazaar and dinner from 5-7 p.m. at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Parish Hall in Wilson. The menu is turkey and dressing dinner, including homemade pie and drinks. Games and a cake wheel will start at 5:30 p.m. with Bingo for a variety of prizes; at 7 p.m. drawing tickets for money and other prizes can be purchased from any parish member, or at the door.