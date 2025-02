The Vesper Community Center hosts a farm show from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the center, 1247 N. 120th Rd., Lincoln. Free admission. Upwards of 20 vendors will be exhibiting. Giveaways, free raffles and prizes. Biscuits and gravy and chili will be available for purchase in the concession stand, with desserts sold by vendors.