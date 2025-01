The Wilson American Legion Squadron 262 hosts a Steak Feed at the Wilson American Legion Post 262 in Wilson. Social hour is at 5:30p.m. with the meal at 6:30 p.m. Diners will have their choice of a 6 oz. KC Strip for $14 or a 12 oz. KC Strip for $18. Meals include baked potato, salad, vegetable, dessert and iced tea.