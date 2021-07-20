Wilson’s annual festival kicks off at 3 p.m. with the Miss Czech Princess Pageant at the Wilson School Commons, followed at 4 p.m. by the annual meeting of the Kansas Czechs, Inc. at the Wilson Senior Center. Other events include a 7 p.m. performance by the Wilson City Band in Lions Club Park, an Ice Cream Social also in the park and rides and games in the Czech Fest Midway at 7:30 p.m. At 9 p.m., Jimmy Dee and the Fabulous Destinations perform at the Social Garden