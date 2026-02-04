The Wilson Sons of the American Legion Squadron 262 serves a Valentine’s Surf and Turf dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Wilson. Social hour is at 5:30 p.m. Menu includes a combo with 12 oz. KC Strip Steak and 4 shrimp for $20; a combo with a 6 oz. KC Strip Steak and 4 shrimp for $16; a 12 oz. KC Strip Steak only meal for $18, or a 6 oz. KC Strip Steak only meal for $14. Also offered iis a 10 shrimp only meal for $18 or a 6 shrimp only meal for $14. All meaks include a potato, vegetables, salad, bread, ice tea and dessert. For more information call (785) 658-2463.