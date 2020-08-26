Card shower for Tim Hedberg

‘Recovery’ card shower set

Tim Hedberg, 59, of Syracuse, Kan., was seriously injured in a work related accident Aug. 3. While on the job at a local dairy, 2,000 pounds of feed product fell on him causing injuries to his back, hip, face and ribs. He was flown by airplane to a Wichita hospital, where he had surgery on his back, hip and face. Tim was born and raised at Marquette and has

Tim was born and raised at Marquette and has spent most of his adult life in Syracuse. He and his wife, Rhonda, have five children, Kylee 28, Kelly 21, Keith 17, Kegan 15, and Kelsey 12. He is the son of Vic Hedberg and the late Boots

He is the son of Vic Hedberg and the late Boots Hedberg and brother to Ken, Quint and Matt Hedberg and Jackie Larson.

A “speedy recovery” card shower is requested for Tim to greet him when he returns to his home following rehabilitation.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 91, Syracuse, Kan. 67878.