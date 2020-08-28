303 W. 2nd, Ellsworth Dangerous structure
RESOLUTION NO. #20-0824A
A RESOLUTION FIXING A TIME AND PLACE
AND PROVIDING FOR NOTICE OF A HEARING BEFORE THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS AT WHICH THE OWNER, HIS OR HER AGENT, LIENHOLDERS OF RECORD, OCCUPANTS AND OTHER PARTIES IN INTEREST OF STRUCTURES LOCATED WITHIN SAID CITY AND DESCRIBED HEREIN MAY APPEAR
AND SHOW CAUSE WHY SUCH STRUCTURE SHOULD
NOT BE CONDEMNED AND ORDERED REPAIRED OR
DEMOLISHED AS AN UNSAFE OR DANGEROUS
STRUCTURES.
WHEREAS, the enforcing officer of the City of Ellsworth, Kansas, did on the 7th day of August, 2020, file with the governing body of said city, a statement in writing that the structures, hereinafter described, is unsafe and dangerous.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS:
That a hearing will be held on the 12th day of October, 2020, before the governing body of the city at 5:15 o’clock p.m., at 121 W. First Street, Ellsworth, Kansas, at which the owner, his or her agent, any lienholders of record, any occupant and any other parties in interest, as that term is defined by law, of the structure located at:
A fractional part of Lots One (1) and Two (2)
in Block Forty-five (45), in the original City
of Ellsworth, described as follows: Beginning
at the Southeast corner of Lot 1, in said Block 45,
and at the intersection of the West line of
Grand Avenue and the North line of Second
Street in said City of Ellsworth; thence West on
the South line of said Lots 1 and 2, Block 45, for a
distance of 53 feet; thence Northerly at right
angles to the South line of said Lots 1 and 2,
Block 45, and parallel with West line of said
Lot 2, for a distance of 98.6 feet; thence
Southeasterly at an angle of 80 degrees, for
a distance of 70 feet to the East line of said Lot 1,
in Block 45; thence Southwesterly along the
East line of said Lot 1, Block 45, for a distance
of 87.4 feet to the point of beginning;
Also known as 303 W. 2nd Street, Ellsworth, Kansas
may appear and show cause why such structure should not be condemned as an unsafe or dangerous structure and ordered repaired or demolished.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Clerk shall cause this resolution to be published and shall give notice of the aforesaid hearing in the manner provided by law.
Adopted this 24th day of August, 2020.
Mark C. Kennedy
Mayor
ATTEST:
Patti L. Booher, CMC
City Clerk
2t 9/3