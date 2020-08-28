303 W. 2nd, Ellsworth Dangerous structure

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, August 27, 2020)

RESOLUTION NO. #20-0824A

A RESOLUTION FIXING A TIME AND PLACE

AND PROVIDING FOR NOTICE OF A HEARING BEFORE THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS AT WHICH THE OWNER, HIS OR HER AGENT, LIENHOLDERS OF RECORD, OCCUPANTS AND OTHER PARTIES IN INTEREST OF STRUCTURES LOCATED WITHIN SAID CITY AND DESCRIBED HEREIN MAY APPEAR

AND SHOW CAUSE WHY SUCH STRUCTURE SHOULD

NOT BE CONDEMNED AND ORDERED REPAIRED OR

DEMOLISHED AS AN UNSAFE OR DANGEROUS

STRUCTURES.

WHEREAS, the enforcing officer of the City of Ellsworth, Kansas, did on the 7th day of August, 2020, file with the governing body of said city, a statement in writing that the structures, hereinafter described, is unsafe and dangerous.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS:

That a hearing will be held on the 12th day of October, 2020, before the governing body of the city at 5:15 o’clock p.m., at 121 W. First Street, Ellsworth, Kansas, at which the owner, his or her agent, any lienholders of record, any occupant and any other parties in interest, as that term is defined by law, of the structure located at:

A fractional part of Lots One (1) and Two (2)

in Block Forty-five (45), in the original City

of Ellsworth, described as follows: Beginning

at the Southeast corner of Lot 1, in said Block 45,

and at the intersection of the West line of

Grand Avenue and the North line of Second

Street in said City of Ellsworth; thence West on

the South line of said Lots 1 and 2, Block 45, for a

distance of 53 feet; thence Northerly at right

angles to the South line of said Lots 1 and 2,

Block 45, and parallel with West line of said

Lot 2, for a distance of 98.6 feet; thence

Southeasterly at an angle of 80 degrees, for

a distance of 70 feet to the East line of said Lot 1,

in Block 45; thence Southwesterly along the

East line of said Lot 1, Block 45, for a distance

of 87.4 feet to the point of beginning;

Also known as 303 W. 2nd Street, Ellsworth, Kansas

may appear and show cause why such structure should not be condemned as an unsafe or dangerous structure and ordered repaired or demolished.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Clerk shall cause this resolution to be published and shall give notice of the aforesaid hearing in the manner provided by law.

Adopted this 24th day of August, 2020.

Mark C. Kennedy

Mayor

ATTEST:



Patti L. Booher, CMC

City Clerk

