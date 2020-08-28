305 W. 2nd, Ellsworth Dangerous structure

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, August 27, 2020)

RESOLUTION NO. #20-0824B

A RESOLUTION FIXING A TIME AND PLACE AND

PROVIDING FOR NOTICE OF A HEARING BEFORE

THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS AT WHICH THE OWNER, HIS OR HER AGENT, LIENHOLDERS OF RECORD, OCCUPANTS AND OTHER PARTIES IN INTEREST OF STRUCTURES LOCATED WITHIN SAID CITY AND DESCRIBED HEREIN MAY APPEAR

AND SHOW CAUSE WHY SUCH STRUCTURE SHOULD NOT BE CONDEMNED AND ORDERED REPAIRED

OR DEMOLISHED AS AN UNSAFE OR DANGEROUS STRUCTURES.

WHEREAS, the enforcing officer of the City of Ellsworth, Kansas, did on the 16th day of June, 2020, file with the governing body of said city, a statement in writing that the structures, hereinafter described, is unsafe and dangerous.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS:

That a hearing will be held on the 12th day of October, 2020, before the governing body of the city at 5:20 o’clock p.m., at 121 W. First Street, Ellsworth, Kansas at which the owner, his or her agent, any lienholders of record, any occupant and any other parties in interest, as that term is defined by law, of the structure located at:

A fractional part of Lots Two (2) and Three (3)

in Block 45, in the original City of Ellsworth,

Ellsworth County, Kansas, described as follows:

Beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot 1 in

said Block 45, and at the intersection of the

West line of Grand Avenue and the North line

of Second Street in said City of Ellsworth, and

continuing West on the South line of Lots 1

and 2 for a distance of 53 feet to the place of

beginning, thence continuing West on the

South line of Lots 2 and 3 for a distance of 44 feet

to the Southwest corner of Lot 3 in said Block

45, thence Northerly on the West line of said

Lot 3 for a distance of 105’5’’ feet; thence

Southeasterly parallel with the West line of Lot

2 in said Block 45 for a distance of 98.6 feet

to the place of beginning;

Also known as 305 W. 2nd Street, Ellsworth, Kansas

may appear and show cause why such structure should not be condemned as an unsafe or dangerous structure and ordered repaired or demolished.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Clerk shall cause this resolution to be published and shall give notice of the aforesaid hearing in the manner provided by law.

Adopted this 24th day of August, 2020.

Mark C. Kennedy

Mayor

ATTEST:



Patti L. Booher, CMC

City Clerk

2t 9/3