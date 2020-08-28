305 W. 2nd, Ellsworth Dangerous structure
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, August 27, 2020)
RESOLUTION NO. #20-0824B
A RESOLUTION FIXING A TIME AND PLACE AND
PROVIDING FOR NOTICE OF A HEARING BEFORE
THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS AT WHICH THE OWNER, HIS OR HER AGENT, LIENHOLDERS OF RECORD, OCCUPANTS AND OTHER PARTIES IN INTEREST OF STRUCTURES LOCATED WITHIN SAID CITY AND DESCRIBED HEREIN MAY APPEAR
AND SHOW CAUSE WHY SUCH STRUCTURE SHOULD NOT BE CONDEMNED AND ORDERED REPAIRED
OR DEMOLISHED AS AN UNSAFE OR DANGEROUS STRUCTURES.
WHEREAS, the enforcing officer of the City of Ellsworth, Kansas, did on the 16th day of June, 2020, file with the governing body of said city, a statement in writing that the structures, hereinafter described, is unsafe and dangerous.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS:
That a hearing will be held on the 12th day of October, 2020, before the governing body of the city at 5:20 o’clock p.m., at 121 W. First Street, Ellsworth, Kansas at which the owner, his or her agent, any lienholders of record, any occupant and any other parties in interest, as that term is defined by law, of the structure located at:
A fractional part of Lots Two (2) and Three (3)
in Block 45, in the original City of Ellsworth,
Ellsworth County, Kansas, described as follows:
Beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot 1 in
said Block 45, and at the intersection of the
West line of Grand Avenue and the North line
of Second Street in said City of Ellsworth, and
continuing West on the South line of Lots 1
and 2 for a distance of 53 feet to the place of
beginning, thence continuing West on the
South line of Lots 2 and 3 for a distance of 44 feet
to the Southwest corner of Lot 3 in said Block
45, thence Northerly on the West line of said
Lot 3 for a distance of 105’5’’ feet; thence
Southeasterly parallel with the West line of Lot
2 in said Block 45 for a distance of 98.6 feet
to the place of beginning;
Also known as 305 W. 2nd Street, Ellsworth, Kansas
may appear and show cause why such structure should not be condemned as an unsafe or dangerous structure and ordered repaired or demolished.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Clerk shall cause this resolution to be published and shall give notice of the aforesaid hearing in the manner provided by law.
Adopted this 24th day of August, 2020.
Mark C. Kennedy
Mayor
ATTEST:
Patti L. Booher, CMC
City Clerk
